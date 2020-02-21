2012 Delhi Gang-Rape Convict Vinay Sharma Approaches EC Over Mercy Plea

MANAN VATSYAYANA via Getty Images A police vehicle believed to be carrying the accused in a gangrape and murder case, leaves the Saket District Court following the verdict in New Delhi on September 10, 2013.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case on death row, has now approached the Election Commission of India challenging the rejection of his mercy plea.

IANS reported that Vinay Sharma told the EC that deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was ineligible to quash the mercy plea because the Model Code of Conduct was in place in Delhi.

Advocate AP Singh represented Sharma in the case.

According to the report, Sharma claimed only a WhatsApp screenshot was sent to him rejecting his plea, even though digital signatures of Sisodia were needed in the plea.

This comes a day after Sharma reportedly self-harmed at the Tihar Jail in Delhi.

NDTV reported that Sharma approached a court for medical treatment for injuries to his head, right arm and even treatment for schizophrenia.

According to his lawyers, Sharma is reportedly unable to recognise his mother.