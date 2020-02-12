Shots Fired At AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's Convoy, One Party Worker Dies Of Bullet Wounds

Twitter AAP MLA Naresh Yadav

An AAP party worker was killed after unidentified people opened fire at newly-elected MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh village late Tuesday night, police said.

The MLA and his supporters were returning home after visiting a temple in Yadav’s constituency Mehrauli, they said.

The party tweeted about the attack, saying:

At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

“Volunteer Ashok Mann has passed away in the attack at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav. Today we have lost one of our family member. May his soul rest in peace,” the party said.

Additional DCP (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh told the Indian Express that the assailant came “from Kishangarh side” on foot and fled after firing, The MLA was not injured in the attack, but another party volunteer was injured.

Mann was taken to Fortis Hospital where he died, Express reported.

AAP’s social media in-charge Ankit Lal tweeted that multiple shots had been fired at the MLA and the volunteers who were accompanying him.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the attack showed the rule of law in effect in Delhi. Law and order in the capital is under the Union home ministry.

The attack comes on the day AAP was celebrating its sweeping victory in the Delhi assembly elections, where it came back to power with 62 seats.