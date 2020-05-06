Admin Of Instagram Group 'Bois Locker Room' Arrested

Issaro Prakalung / EyeEm via Getty Images Representative image.

NEW DELHI — Delhi Police’s Cyber cell has arrested the admin of the Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’, officials said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a juvenile, who was also a group member, was apprehended.

Ten members, including minors, of the Instagram group have also been identified, police said.

“The CyPAD unit has sought information about the alleged group and its members from Instagram. Their reply is awaited. The devices of the identified members of the group have been seized and sent for forensic analysis,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police.

The role of other group members is also being ascertained, he said.

The minor members of the group are being dealt with as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, police officials said.

Instagram had earlier said it takes the issue “very seriously” and does not allow such behaviour.

It had said the objectionable content featuring minor girls was removed from the platform as soon as it was made aware of it.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police, taking cognisance of the matter.

Some of those involved are from reputed schools in the national capital, police said.

Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities. Following this, the group started being called out on social media.

The police said during social media monitoring, it was noticed that the group was being used by the participants to share obscene messages and morphed pictures.

A case under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC was registered on Monday, officials said.