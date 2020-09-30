'Vindicated': Advani, MM Joshi And Others React To Acquittal In Babri Demolition Case

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow.

The accused also included Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the Ram temple, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Rithambara, and three sitting BJP MPs Lallu Singh, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, and Sakshi Maharaj.

Here are a couple of BJP leaders who had fortuitously brought chairs with them so they could sit and watch while the mosque fell down: pic.twitter.com/UPSOnezGxJ — Samanth Subramanian (@Samanth_S) September 30, 2020

Here’s how they reacted to the acquittal:

LK Advani

“It is a very important decision and a matter of happiness for us. When we heard the news of the court’s order, we welcomed it by chanting Jai Shri Ram,” Advani said in a video message

I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Lal Krishna Advani after being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7E95Q1vCNp — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Murli Manohar Joshi

“It’s a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy. Everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction.”

#BabriVerdict – Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi welcomes the judgment of the special CBI Court in the Babri Masjid demolition case, after he was acquitted by the court in the case.



(Input: @sagargupta281) pic.twitter.com/fDGBb93hEP — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 30, 2020

Satish Pradhan

The former Shiv Sena MP, who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, said: “Truth has prevailed.”

Pradhan is now with the BJP.

“Truth always prevails. We have full faith in the judiciary,” he said.

The 80-year-old former mayor of Thane attending the hearing through video conference.

Sadhvi Rithambara

“All allegations were because of political rivalry. We don’t conspire but create mantras. The judgement is welcomed.”

Brij Bhushan Singh, BJP MP

“Everyone present in the court was relaxed, as all were expecting this outcome. The prosecution didn’t have evidence. This is a welcome judgement.”

Lallu Singh, BJP MP