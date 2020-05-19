Lockdown Rules Relaxed In West Ahmedabad, Only Essential Items Allowed In Eastern Part

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images A vendor sells facemasks and hand gloves to commuters along a road in Ahmedabad on May 16, 2020.

The Gujarat government on Monday announced several relaxations even as the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 11,745. The state health department told PTI that the tally rose to 8,683 in Ahmedabad with 263 new cases.

Gujarat has been divided into two zones — containment and non-containment.

The Gujarat government has declared the entire eastern part of Ahmedabad as containment zones, PTI reported. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the city’s areas falling on the eastern side of the Sabarmati river will see no relaxations from Tuesday in the fourth phase of the lockdown. Only essential items will be allowed to be sold in the eastern part between 8 am and 3 pm, according to Ahmedabad Mirror.

Relaxations in the lockdown will be allowed only in the western part of the city, he said, according to PTI. Private offices in western part have been allowed to resume operations with 33% of staff. Standalone shops are allowed to open daily, but shops in shopping complexes can only open according to odd-even rule, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

Shops with odd property numbers can open on odd dates and those with even number can open on even dates.

Delhi has also instituted a similar rule. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that shops in markets are allowed to open on odd-even basis.

Cabs are allowed in Ahmedabad with two passengers, The Times of India said. The Gujarat government has also allowed reopening of barber shops, beauty parlours and salons in the city. Restaurants are allowed to open for takeaway orders only.

Rupani, according to PTI, also said that state transport buses will not be allowed to pass through Ahmedabad and these decisions will be reconsidered at a later stage according to the situation.