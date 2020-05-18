Ahmedabad: Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra Transferred, Cases Cross 8,000

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images A health worker checks the body temperature of a passenger before the departure of a special train service from Ahmedabad.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat rose to 11,380 after 391 new cases were reported on Sunday, a health department official told PTI. The number of cases in Ahmedabad rose to 8,420 with 276 more people testing positive.

The state has the highest death toll in the country, after Maharashtra, at 659.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra was on Sunday transferred to the post of commissioner, rural development.Senior IAS officer Mukesh Kumar, who was handling the charge while Nehra was in quarantine, will take over, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.

Nehra went into a two-week quarantine on 5 May after he came in contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted on 9 May that he tested negative for coronavirus.

Covid-19 patient found dead at bus stop

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has directed former principal secretary (health) JP Gupta to lead a probe and submit a report after a coronavirus patient was found dead at a bus stop in Ahmedabad.

Kirti Makwana told HuffPost India’s Betwa Sharma that he admitted his father to a government hospital in Ahmedabad to be treated for the coronavirus. The police, he said, phoned him on 15 May and said his father Ganpatbhai Varubhai Makwana was found dead at the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) in the Danilimda locality in Ahmedabad, around 500 meters from where they live.

“I want to ask the government why my father was released from hospital when he was sick with the coronavirus,” Makwana said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (K Division) ML Patel said an accidental death case has been registered at Danilimda police station and a probe was on, PTI reported. He said hospital authorities are being questioned.

The police and hospital authorities have also offered different versions of how the elderly man was discharged on 14 March, Betwa Sharma reported.

