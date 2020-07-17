CAA Protests: Akhil Gogoi, Under Treatment For COVID-19, Gets Bail In 3 Cases

NIA is investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations, related to the alleged role of Gogoi in the protests.

Gogoi, the adviser of KMSS, tested positive for COVID-19 inside Guwahati Central Jail on July 11 and is being treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at present.

In the midst of the intense anti-CAA movement, Gogoi was arrested on December 12 last year from Jorhat as a “preventive measure” in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and his three colleagues were taken into custody the next day.

The four leaders were later arrested in a number of old cases registered across different police stations in Assam. They have got bail in most of these cases.

The special NIA court had granted bail to Gogoi on March 17 in the Chandmari police station case and subsequently to others after the investigating agency failed to file a charge sheet within the specified period of 90 days. The Gauhati High Court later stayed the bail.

On May 29, the NIA filed the charge sheet against Gogoi and three of his colleagues for sedition and terror activities.

KMSS leader Bittu Sonowal, who was arrested by NIA along with Gogoi, was granted bail by a special NIA court on Wednesday.

On Monday, another KMSS leader Manash Konwar got bail by the special NIA court here and he was released from the jail on Tuesday.

The fourth associate, Dhaijya Konwar, has not yet received bail. He along with Gogoi and Sonowal are being treated at GMCH after testing positive for COVID-19.