Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Plays 'Among Us’ On Twitch, Breaks The Internet

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was the talk of the Internet on Tuesday night as she live-streamed popular online game Among Us on Twitch, playing alongside Twitch and YouTube personalities like Pokimane, Jack Septic Eye and Hasanabi.

She even got fellow Democratic congresswoman and member of “The Squad” Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in on the fun.

Ocasio-Cortez, who took to Twitch as a way to encourage young Americans to vote in the upcoming election, had asked her Twitter followers on Monday if anyone was keen to play Among Us with her “to get out the vote.”

She said she’d never played the multiplayer game before but that it looked like “a lot of fun.”

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Omar, as well as several gaming personalities, promptly expressed their interest — and just before 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday, they joined Ocasio-Cortez on Twitch to play the game.

As Newsweek noted, the congresswoman’s livestream quickly became the night’s most-watched stream on Twitch with more than 400,000 viewers.

Social media was abuzz with comments by excited youngsters (and their parents) as they watched and marveled at Ocasio-Cortez’s gaming prowess ― and her ability to connect with young people.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), another Squad member, said her sons enjoyed watching her colleagues duke it out online.

“They think this is the coolest thing ever & are trying to convince me to get with the program,” she wrote.

My two boys watching @AOC & @IlhanMN on Twitch playing Among Us. They think this is the coolest thing ever & are trying to convince me to get with the program. https://t.co/4MssdBltWg pic.twitter.com/JOgBiur6P3 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 21, 2020

Things I want in a representative:

1. Ability to understand my age group and our interests.

2. Aversion to harming others. @AOC @IlhanMN #amongus #vote pic.twitter.com/LNRfEFIi2u — Alexis Sabol, MSN, RN (@alexissabol) October 21, 2020

It is 11pm, I have a massive computational biology assignment due, and yet here I am, watching AOC and Ilhan Omar play Among Us. I have no regrets pic.twitter.com/mHdFs3ZIMX — Aidan Place (@AidanJPlace) October 21, 2020

watching @AOC play among us made my day. pic.twitter.com/n7mCb8VJsx — connor | AG6 is coming (@sweetenerconnor) October 21, 2020

As AOC plays Among Us on Twitch to 400k viewers, I'm thinking back to the tech hearing where a member of Congress didn't understand how spam filters worked.



Hot take, I know, but we should elect more young people! — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) October 21, 2020

Watching @AOC play Among Us is so wholesome 💙 pic.twitter.com/Lq6HTgiLC8 — Sarah Taylor (@sarahtaylor551) October 21, 2020

One of my kids just ran down the stairs, yelling, "AOC is playing Among Us on Twitch, to get out the vote!!" She is so smart about this stuff, I love it. — Gremliny Nussboo (@emilynussbaum) October 21, 2020

My daughter and a bunch of her friends are watching @AOC play a popular game on @Twitch.

My daughter: "She’s starting her presidential campaign already. Millennial + GenZ vote secured!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/RI98Hyttft — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) October 21, 2020

Watching AOC play Among Us with Poki and Toast gives me life pic.twitter.com/AXhMkHlcsP — JOSIAH (@neojosiah) October 21, 2020

@AOC is making my thirteen year old so happy rn! Thank @AOC

Go vote, people! pic.twitter.com/veUimHEwSN — Margarida M Barroso (@barrosolab) October 21, 2020