US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez On Delhi Violence: 'Modi Ethnically Cleansing Religious Minorities'

Mario Tama via Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a news conference introducing the 'People’s Housing Platform' on Capitol Hill on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The Narendra Modi government attracted more criticism over the violence in Delhi with US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling out president Donald Trump for entering an arms deal with India.

Cortez said in a tweet, “President Trump is engaging in arms deals with Modi while his administration is ethnically cleansing the country’s religious minorities. We must not enable this rise in sectarian violence.”

Cortez shared a report by The Guardian that called the Delhi violence a “Hindu nationalist rampage”.

Cortez’s comments come after Democratic presidential candidate and senator Bernie Sanders’s reaction to the violence in northeast Delhi.

Sanders too had criticised Trump for his show of great friendship with Narendra Modi at a time when Delhi was burning.

“Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, “That’s up to India.” This is a failure of leadership on human rights,” Sanders had tweeted.

Of course, this did not go down well with the BJP. Party general secretary BL Santosh replied to Sanders in a tweet and said, “How much ever neutral we wish to be you compel us to play a role in Presidential elections . Sorry to say so ... But you are compelling us.”