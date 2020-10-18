Amit Shah Claims Demand For Presidential Rule In West Bengal 'Just'; TMC Leaders Say 'Look At UP First'

“Firstly, rumours are rife over Amit Shah Ji’s health. Here is wishing he gets well soon.

Now to his views on political killings, in their desperation to increase the death count, the BJP is now trying to pass off even TB or a cancer death as a “political killing”. Why doesn’t he first address the huge infighting in his Bengal unit? He should study the history of Bengal under CPM to understand how far the state has come.”