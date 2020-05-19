Cyclone Amphan To Make Landfall Tomorrow: How Bengal And Odisha Have Prepared

WHAT WILL HAPPEN?

Amphan is likely to weaken in to an extremely severe cyclonic storm, move north-northeastwards over Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph, he said.

The cyclone is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

WHAT WILL BE THE IMPACT?

Very high wind speeds ranging up to 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph are expected, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 4-5 metres in the coastal districts of West Bengal.

Districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata are expected to be impacted, IMD’s statement said.

The damage potential of the cyclone is expected to be higher than that of cyclone ‘Bulbul’, which hit the West Bengal coast on November 9, 2019, it said.

Cyclone Amphan will also bring heavy rainfall, squally winds and storm surges in the coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore in Odisha.