Ankhi Das Steps Down As Facebook's Public Policy Director For India, South And Central Asia

Das has been in the eye of a political storm in India since August, after The Wall Street Journal reported in August that she had posted messages of her support for BJP for several years on a Facebook group of the company’s employees. She also detailed efforts to help the party win the 2014 national election, said the report by Jeff Horwitz and Newley Purnell.

A 14 August report by Wall Street Journal alleged that Das told employees punishing hate speech by BJP leaders in India would damage the company’s “business prospects” in India.

Buzzfeed also reported in August that Das apologised to Muslim employees in the company for sharing a post on her Facebook page which called Muslims in India a “degenerate community”.