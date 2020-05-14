Key Announcements By Nirmala Sitharaman: Focus On Migrants And Farmers

Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced nine more steps as part of the Modi government’s economic package to withstand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on India’s economy. Thursday’s announcements related to migrant workers, street vendors and farmers.

Here are the announcements:

Sitharaman announced that interest subvention for loans to farmers has been extended to 31 May, 2020.

Interest subvention for loans to farmers, normally given for prompt repayment, further extended to May 31, 2020



(~ 3 crore marginal farmers had received loans worth ₹ 4 lakh crore at low rates. They were also given a moratorium by @RBI. )



- FM #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/b1yDJkgFMc — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #MaskYourself 😷 (@PIBMumbai) May 14, 2020

States and Union Territories have been advised to provide work to migrant workers as per the provisions of MNREGA, the minister said. She also said that Rs 11,000 crore has been given to states for taking care of migrant workers and others.

We have made adequate provisions to ensure that returning migrant workers needing work will be engaged, states and UTs have been asked to provide them work as per provisions of MNREGA Act.



- FM #NirmalaSitharaman #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/tY2O61aoRj — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #MaskYourself 😷 (@PIBMumbai) May 14, 2020

The minister announced that free food grains will be provided to migrants for the next two months and Rs 3,500 crore will be spent on this intervention. The state governments will be responsible for implementation, identification of migrants and full distribution.

▪️ Free Food grain supply to #Migrants for 2 months

▪️ About 8 crores migrants to benefit from this

▪️ Rs. 3500 Crore will be spent on this intervention for 2 months: @nsitharaman



at the #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage media briefing pic.twitter.com/2Kn8I7DXbS — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 14, 2020

The government also announced a ‘one nation, one ration’ card. National portability will cover 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states by August this year, the finance minister added.

'One Nation One Ration Card' by March 2021#AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/3QiezlPBgr — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 14, 2020

The government will launch a scheme under PMAY for migrant workers to provide ease of living at affordable rent.

Migrant Workers / Urban Poor to have Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC): Government will launch a scheme under #PMAY #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/9TUcgjDsoy — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 14, 2020

The government also announced that 7,200 Self Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed in the last two months.

12,000 SHGs have produced more than 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh litres of sanitizers during #COVID19 period



Revolving funds are being provided to SHGs through PAISA portal



7,200 new SHGs for urban poor have been formed during the last two months - FM#AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/Wxd4u7xyzq — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #MaskYourself 😷 (@PIBMumbai) May 14, 2020

Sitharman also announced a Rs 70,000-crore boost to housing sector by extending the subsidy scheme for affordable housing for the middle income group.

The credit-linked subsidy scheme for the middle income group with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh was operationalised from May 2017 and extended up to March 2020.

She said the scheme is being extended by one year to benefit 2.5 lakh middle income families.

#Government to extend the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme #CLSS up to March 2021; 2.5 lakhs middle income families to benefit during 2020-21 #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/SwB4YKWICG — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 14, 2020

She also announced a Rs 5,000 crore special credit facility for street vendors by providing them with working capital of up to Rs 10,000, adding this would support 50 lakh street vendors.

Government to support nearly 50 lakh street vendors



Rs 5000 cr Special Credit Facility for #StreetVendors; #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/MKKRQUwV2N — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 14, 2020