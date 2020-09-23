FIR Against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap After Complaint From Actor Payal Ghosh

Dario Pignatelli / Reuters Representative image.

A rape case has been registered against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual harassment earlier this week and registered a formal complaint with the police on Tuesday.

PTI reported that Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kashyap at the Versova police station on Tuesday night.

The report said that it was after Ghosh visited the police station with her lawyer Nitin Satpute.

Satpute went on Twitter and said, “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC,

The PTI report said that the FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Ghosh had said on Twitter on September 19, ”@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

Kashyap had denied these allegations in a series of tweets. He had said, “Neither have I ever behaved like this, nor do I condone such behaviour. In the video, you can figure how true the allegations are. Otherwise, just love and good wishes for you. Apologies for replying to you in Hindi for your accusations in English”.

Kashyap had also later put out a press statement saying he was going to initiate legal action against Ghosh.

“My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that the social media movement as important as the #meetoo movement has been co-opted by Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent - Priyanka Khimani”