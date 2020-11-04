'This Is A Threat': Critics Slams Smriti Irani's Reply To A Journalist's Tweet

NurPhoto via Getty Images Union minister Smriti Irani looks on during an event in Mumbai on 16 January 2020.

Union minister Smriti Irani was sharply criticised by Twitter users and journalists on Wednesday for her response to a columnist’s tweet on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s arrest.

Soon after the arrest, Irani had tweeted that if those in the free press didn’t stand up in support of Goswami, then they were “tactically in support of fascism”.

Irani was among several Union cabinet ministers who condemned Goswami’s arrest by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday in a 2018 case of abetment to suicide.

Many pointed out that Union ministers have never rushed so swiftly to condemn a journalist’s arrest as they did with Goswami’s.

In fact, the Union government was recently lambasted by the Human Rights Watch for its use of “authoritarian tactics against outspoken critics and journalists”.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called out the “selective outrage” of BJP and sections of the government on the issue.

While the Editors Guild of India condemned Goswami’s “sudden arrest”, Mumbai Mirror columnist Supriya Nair was among many who pointed out that Goswami had used his TV channel to fan hate speech and spread false news.

Arnab speaks if we are next, of course: to level false charges, to destroy reputations, to incite mob hatred and to shore up support for an increasingly authoritarian state to crush free expression. The least his regime supporters can do is refrain from tweeting like it's 2013. https://t.co/q6ddocMtSE — Rosie Roti സുപ്രിയ (@supriyan) November 4, 2020

To this Irani responded that being able to ”‘troll’ a cabinet minister freely is an indication of how your freedom to express is upheld.”

As Nair pointed out how Irani’s response belied her point on press freedom, Irani responded saying:

The fact that you call me a ‘regime supporter’ Mam is not indicative of you being a ‘journalist’. The fact that you call me names and there are no cops beating down your door is an indication of how your rights are protected. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 4, 2020

Several people, including journalists, slammed the minister for her response.

When you have to go out of your way to prove how freedom of speech exists in a country you’re a minister of, you’ve already lost your point. https://t.co/ivS6IJKxLz — s (@cowsarebabie) November 4, 2020

this is a literal threat... https://t.co/Oxz3Vx7IJw — moira rosé (@uhhnisha) November 4, 2020

You're openly threatening a journalist here. This is the freedom of expression you talk about? https://t.co/9z2ndAOFcp — Joanna #SaveMollem (@thatdoggonelady) November 4, 2020

A minister telling a journalist that she's lucky that cops aren't beating down her door when there are actually cops beating down the door of many journalists in the state where she's an MP from is so funny that I forget that hers was a veiled threat. https://t.co/WenSQcaHAH — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) November 4, 2020

Yeah this is a threat. https://t.co/QFxoPklF1b — aantel elgort (@BucketheadCase) November 4, 2020

A minister in the union cabinet cannot be making such threatening statements, irrespective of what she's trying to convey! https://t.co/WcJE6BW8sF — Sujith Nambudiri (@sujithnambudiri) November 4, 2020

The fact that a minister can tell a journalist that she's lucky the cops aren't beating her door down is also an indication of how the current government has normalised harassment of the media. https://t.co/AMzMVI9Mgs — Anupam (@shareeflaunda) November 4, 2020

A cabinet minister of India clarifies the bar for freedom of speech in india. The bar being she openly threatening a journalist saying "there's no cops beating your door down"... https://t.co/qqYPUBGJHy — ਵਿਧਸ🐝⁷ DALIT lives matter 🏳️‍🌈 (@non_beenary) November 4, 2020

Many also pointed out the irony of a minister in the ruling government taking offence to being called a “regime supporter”.

Calling a cabinet minister Regime supporter is trolling? https://t.co/vv95638D6o — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) November 4, 2020

Ma'am you are literally the regime. https://t.co/xGYWUnXACD — Makepeace Sitlhou (@makesyoucakes) November 4, 2020

Don't call her a ministry supporter please, she is a *checks notes*... minister. https://t.co/pfYH2KuqcO — Ranjodh Singh Dhaliwal ✊ (@ranjodhd) November 4, 2020

Yo? @BJP4India, why does your party member @smritiirani think regime supporter is an abuse?

Are you not the ruling party in India? Is this not your regime?

Is she saying being called a BJP supporter is an insult.

Hawwwwwww https://t.co/cGEdfgAbNZ — Avantika Mehta (@bitingfriends) November 4, 2020