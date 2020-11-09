Arnab Goswami Arrest: Bombay HC Terms Further Investigation Into Anvay Naik’s Suicide Legal

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami in a police van at Alibag Court after Alibag Police picked up him from his Mumbai residence, in Alibag, on November 4, 2020 in Mumbai,

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: In a major blow to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who is currently in judicial custody in a case of abetment to suicide, the Bombay High Court has termed the ’further investigation” in the case as legal.

Goswami is serving out 14 days of judicial remand after he was arrested by the Maharashtra police on November 4 in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018.

In its order denying interim bail to Goswami, a division bench of justice S. S. Shinde and justice M.S. Karnik said, “In our opinion, the further investigation cannot be termed as illegal and without seeking permission of the Magistrate.”

The High Court rejected Goswami’s advocate Harish Salve and Abod Ponda’s arguments that the re-investigation in the Anvay Naik suicide case was illegal since no court permission was taken before reviving the investigation and that a magistrate court had accepted a closure report in the case in 2019.

“The fact that the Magistrate did not give notice and opportunity to the first informant to file a protest petition before accepting the report, goes to the root of the matter. Therefore, the continuous persuasion of the State Government by the informant for redressal of her grievance since her two family members had committed suicide, and in the aforesaid background, the concerned Investigating Officer, after intimating the Magistrate, commences the further investigation, cannot be said to be irregular or illegal by any stretch of the imagination. The victim’s rights are equally important like the rights of the accused. We cannot accept the contention of the petitioner that there cannot be a further investigation when the order passed by the Magistrate accepting the ‘A’ summary was without notice and without giving an opportunity to the informant for filing the protest petition,” the division bench ruled.

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab had told HuffPost India last week that the case was “being further investigated, not reinvestigated”.

Goswami has moved two applications in the Raigad sessions court—one for the revision of the chief judicial magistrate’s order sending him on 14 days of judicial custody and another one for seeking regular bail.

The CJM court of Alibag, in its order on November 4, termed Goswami’s arrest “prima facie illegal” and Goswami’s lawyers and the Republic TV had been citing lack of court permission for investigating the case further to term his arrest as illegal.

The Alibaug sessions court is currently hearing a revision petition moved by Goswami against the CJM order and will hear his bail application after that.