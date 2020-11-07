No Bail Yet For Arnab Goswami As Bombay HC Reserves Order

Hindustan Times via Getty Images BJP workers protest outside the Alibag Court after Arnab Goswami's arrest in Alibag on November 4, 2020.

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami’s stay in judicial custody has been extended by a few more days as a division bench of Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on his interim bail application.

The Maharashtra police had arrested Goswami on November 4 from his residence in Mumbai in a case of abetment to the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018.

A Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Raigad district had sent him on 14 days of judicial custody on November 4, after which Goswami moved the Bombay high court for interim bail.

The division bench of justices S.S. Shinde and M.S Karnik refused to grant Goswami an immediate interim bail and observed while reserving the order that everyone would come to High Court if the remedy is granted in this case.

But the high court allowed Goswami to approach the session court for bail under section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code and directed the lower court to decide on his bail plea within four days.

Earlier on Saturday, a sessions court in Raigad district of Maharashtra adjourned the hearing of a revision plea filed by Goswami against the Chief Judicial Magistrate court’s November 4 order sending him on 14 days of judicial custody.