Assam Floods 2020: At Least 85 Dead, 95% Of Kaziranga Inundated

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A man carries his children to a safer place in a flood-affected village of Kamrup district of Assam, India, on July 14, 2020.

Assam continued to reel under the flood situation with 9 more people dying because of it and the Kaziranga National Park being completely inundated.

PTI reported that three people died in Dibrugarh district, two each in Tinsukia and Barpeta, and one each in Biswanath and Golaghat district.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has said that 85 people have died in the state in flood-related incidents so far.

33 lakh people have been affected across 28 districts, the report said.

Kaziranga inundated

NDTV reported that in the Kaziranga National Park, known for its one-horned rhinos, around 51 wild animals had died because of the floods and 100 had been rescued.

The report said that 95% of the park had been submerged under water.

Animals from the national park, also a UNESCO world heritage site, have been straying into nearby villages and taking shelter.

PTI reported local officials as saying that a Royal Bengal tiger entered a goat shed of a villager in Kandolimari village in Agoratoli forest range of the park on Monday and left the site later in the night.

The report said that two more tigers were sighted on Tuesday trying to escape floodwaters and straying into the Baghmari village area.

One of the tigers later moved towards the Karbi Anglong district and reached there safely, while another one is at present near the National Highway 37, officials told PTI.

On Tuesday morning, a one-year old rhino was rescued from near the Sukani camp of Agartoli range of the Kaziranga National Park.

Worst affected districts

A bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that the worst hit district in the state was Barpeta where over 5.50 lakh people are affected. Dhubri, Morigaon and South Salmara districts with 4.11 lakh, 4.08 lakh, and 2.25 lakh people affected respectively, were also among the worst-hit.

On Tuesday, the deluge hit districts were Hojai, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong.

Floods had affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts on Monday.

Hindustan Times reported that at least 44,000 people had been displaced by the floods and were taking shelter in 517 relief camps.

The report said that 1.28 lakh hectares of crop area in the affected districts had been submerged.