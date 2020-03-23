Astronauts Share Insightful Tips On Self-Isolation During Coronavirus Pandemic

“Take time for fun activities: I met up with crewmates for movie nights, complete with snacks, and binge-watched all of “Game of Thrones” — twice.”

He stressed the importance of a consistent bedtime, and remembering to go outside and experience nature. When that’s not possible, he suggested something his colleagues relied on ― recordings of Earth sounds, like birds calling and trees rustling.

He also suggested hobbies (including reading, playing an instrument, art or crafts, all of which he said astronauts practice in space), keeping a journal and connecting with friends and family via videoconference.

Kelly shouted out former Canadian astronaut and ISS commander Chris Hadfield for his famous cover of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” shot from the space station.

Hadfield, too, has shared tips on self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video titled “An Astronaut’s Guide to Self Isolation,” Hadfield recapped four key steps for getting by.