Australia Post 184/4 Against India In Women's T20 World Cup Final

ASSOCIATED PRESS Australia's Alyssa Healy, left, drives the ball in front of IndiaÅfs Tanya Bhatia during the WomenÅfs T20 World Cup cricket final match against India in Melbourne, Sunday

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored blistering half-centuries as Australia posted a challenging 184/4 in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Healy blasted 75 off 39 balls studded with seven fours and five maximums while Mooney remained unbeaten on 78.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers taking two wickets for 38 runs in four overs.

