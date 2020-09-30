'Violence Pays': Asaduddin Owaisi, Yechury React To Acquittal Of All 32 In Babri Case

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A file image of Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, saying there was no conclusive proof.

Calling it a “very sad day”, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the All India Muslim Personal Law Board to appeal against the judgment.

“I am compelled to say today that violence pays politically,” he said, adding that this judgment satisfies the collective consciousness of Hindutva, its followers and its ideology.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury called it a “complete travesty of justice”.

A complete travesty of Justice.

All charged with criminal conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid acquitted.

It self imploded?

The Constitution Bench headed by then CJI had said that demolition was an “egregious” violation of law.

Now this verdict!

Shame.https://t.co/fAeTHwhhDg — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 30, 2020

CPIML also issued a statement and called the acquittal “another blow to India’s secular Constitution and social fabric”. “These verdicts are an incentive for perpetrators of hate crimes, assuring them that they can enjoy the political and material fruits of such crimes with total impunity,” the statement said.

Congress’s Ahmed Patel said the verdict is “shocking” and goes “contrary to principles of natural justice and Supreme Court’s observation”.

The Babri verdict is shocking, it goes contrary to principles of natural justice & even the SC’s observation — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP leaders welcomed the court’s verdict, with some leaders even tweeting “Jai Shri Ram”. Party leader LK Advani welcomed the court verdict by chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath both said they welcome the verdict.

लखनऊ की विशेष अदालत द्वारा बाबरी मस्जिद विध्वंस केस में श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, श्री कल्याण सिंह, डा. मुरली मनोहर जोशी, उमाजी समेत ३२ लोगों के किसी भी षड्यंत्र में शामिल न होने के निर्णय का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ। इस निर्णय से यह साबित हुआ है कि देर से ही सही मगर न्याय की जीत हुई है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2020