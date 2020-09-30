'No One Demolished Babri Masjid?' Twitter Users Wonder After CBI Court Acquits All Accused

Twitter/Getty Images .

A special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, saying there was not enough evidence to prove criminal conspiracy in the case.

BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Umar Bharti were accused in the case, and so was former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 led to riots across the country that killed at least 2,000 people.

Right after the verdict was delivered, people took to Twitter to wonder how the mosque was demolished if there was no conspiracy to do so, and if there was no one responsible for it.

People wondered how they would keep faith in the judiciary after a verdict like this.

UP failed then. UP fails now.

No one raped a Dalit woman.

No one razed Babri Masjid.

This country is a joke! — Charmy Harikrishnan ചാമി ഹരികൃഷ്ണൻ (@charmyh) September 30, 2020

So Babri Masjid fell on its own? No one demolished Babri Masjid? We all saw visuals from an alternate reality? https://t.co/2VoTOU9Ec8 — Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) September 30, 2020

Babri masjid demolished itself — BS Bhau (@bmsbhau) September 30, 2020

Give me one reason to believe in this country's Judiciary.#BabriMasjid #BabriDemolitionCase — ᑎᗰᑎ (@_NMN) September 30, 2020

#BabriDemolitionCase फैसला आ गया#BabriMasjid खुद गीर गई । किसी ने नहीं गिराया ।



जज साहब यादव जी थे , अब कोई कुछ नहीं बोलेगा — Asim Mallick عاصم ملک (@AsimMallick5) September 30, 2020

A rare visual of the earthquake that demolished Babri Masjid on one sudden morning! #BabriMasjidDemolitionVerdict pic.twitter.com/A67sSCMiSD — Dipsita (@DharDipsita) September 30, 2020

Actually, #BabriMasjid wasn't even there. It was an illusion and everyone dreamt that it was demolished by kar sevaks🤦🏿‍♂️.

New Milestone in Indian Judicial System https://t.co/byNs9Igl30 — Tyler Durden 💛🦁 (@marga_bandhu_) September 30, 2020

Babri masjid collapsed on its own. Sadhvi pragya lied when she proudly said she participated in the demolition. Advani just happened to be at the site. And everybody just happened to be carrying a hindutva flag. https://t.co/bFsXTJlKox — anusha 🌈 (@beNNefingwrs) September 30, 2020

Rule of Law? — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) September 30, 2020

Eh?

So all those videos of people brandishing weapons atop the #BabriMasjid were photoshopped?

There are visuals of the demolition.

How much more proof does one need?

Will our history books now be rewritten to say it fell down on its own?#sickindia — cassandra nazareth (@cassynaz) September 30, 2020

Nobody demolished the mosque. Nobody killed anyone in the riots that followed. Nobody is ever responsible for any crime when they belong to the rss — N S (@nandinisundar) September 30, 2020