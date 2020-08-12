Bengaluru: 3 Killed In Police Firing, 100 Arrested After Facebook Post Triggers Violence

Twitter Screenshot from a video by India Today journalist Nolan Pinto.

Three people were killed in police firing after violence broke out in East Bengaluru on Tuesday in protest against a social media post by a Congress MLA’s relative allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad, NDTV said.

More than 100 people were arrested from the area, The NewsMinute said.

A crowd had gathered outside KG Halli police station on Friday night demanding that MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s relative be arrested, The NewsMinute reported. Naveen, the MLA’s relative, claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked.

Police said the crowd targeted the police station and damaged vehicles believing that the police had kept the accused detained there.

A crowd also gathered outside MLA Murthy’s residence and torched vehicles outside the house. TNM’s report says fire engines were not allowed to enter the street and douse the fire.

People also threw stone at the MLA’s residence, The Hindu reported.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's residence in Bengaluru vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew. Karnataka Home Minister says, "Issue to be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants." pic.twitter.com/Xa1q6SI6mG — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

“DG Halli and KG Halli saw violent incidents. To bring this under control, police used lathi charge, tear gas and firing. Police Commissioner went to the spot. Police bandobast is in place. Strict action will be taken against those offenders,” the Bengaluru police posted on Twitter.

Around 60 police personnel were injured, more than 25 vehicles and 200 bikes torched, TNM reported. Several journalists reporting on the incident were attacked by the crowd and the police, the report said.

@CPBlr your police hit my head with a pole even though we kept yelling we are reporters. @prajwalmanipal was hit on the back. We had to run from your police to save ourselves when there was no mob present!!



Thanks @path2shah for the first-aid. pic.twitter.com/GI8QLp36Vo — Nolan Pinto (@nolanentreeo) August 11, 2020

Congress MLA and former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said the violence was unfortunate.

He said, “The community is furious and the situation is going out of control. I am at the police station along with religious leaders of our community to file the complaint. We will stage a protest tomorrow,” TNM quoted.

“I am hopeful that police will take action against all those who are responsible for this. I also request everyone to stay calm and maintain peace in the area,” Khan tweeted.

Several politicians and Muslim leaders appealed for calm.

Mufti PM Muzammil Sab of Jamiat Ulema I Hind appeals for peace after violence erupted over a controversial SM post pic.twitter.com/FqVf7Xu8bx — Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) August 11, 2020

Ameer ae shariyat, #karnataka

Maulana Sagheer Ahmed saheb appeals for peace. Requests people not to take law into their hands. pic.twitter.com/7dnmRIXsm3 — Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) August 11, 2020

State home minister Basavaraj Bommai warned the protesters that he had given police a free hand to contain the violence.

The Bengaluru police tweeted that it had to lathi-charge the mob, lob the tear gas and finally open fire to control them.