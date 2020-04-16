This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
Banksy Jokes His Wife Is Sick Of Him Working At Home

The street artist has been redecorating during the coronavirus lockdown.

It looks like Banksy is going a little stir-crazy from self-isolation.

At least that’s the impression from a series of photos the elusive street artist posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the post, Banksy joked that his wife “hates it” when he works from home and then showed off photos of how he redecorated his bathroom in a rat theme.

As ITV noted, Banksy commonly employs rats as a method of social commentary, so they were natural inspirations for his bathroom renovation.

Of course, as the other photos showed, the devil was in the details.

