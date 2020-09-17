Barack Obama Said He Has A Secret Instagram And Now The Hunt Is On

Barack Obama said he has a secret Instagram account — a so-called Finsta — in a new PSA to get out the youth vote for the 2020 US election.

And the former US president’s claim predictably sent social media into overdrive.

In an ATTN: video released Wednesday, Obama thanked young people for teaching him how to successfully quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic — from sourdough starters to the “Renegade Challenge” on TikTok.

Obama, whose Secret Service code name is “Renegade,” said he’d enjoyed the latter challenge on “my Finsta” before extolling the virtues of voting in November and suggesting how to do it safely, early and securely amid the ongoing public health crisis.

Over the last few months, I've learned a thing or two from the young people in our country. I figured I would return the favor by sharing with you how to make a plan to vote in this upcoming election.



Get registered and vote early: https://t.co/Q5BUeMaOB5



Video: @attn pic.twitter.com/CNqjS7Dmxo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 16, 2020

“Now, there are a lot of people out there trying to confuse and mislead you about this election. They’re trying to make you cynical,” Obama said in an apparent dig at President Donald Trump, who in recent weeks has repeatedly sought to sow doubt about the result of the 2020 election.

“They are trying to get you to believe your vote doesn’t matter,” Obama added. “Do not let them do that. Our democracy is a precious thing and it’s up to all of us to protect it.”

Now, it’s unclear whether Obama does actually have a fake account on the Facebook-owned platform.

But Twitter users sure had fun talking about the possibility:

