BBC News Interview Hilariously Interrupted By Kid With Questions Of Her Own

A BBC News interview about lockdowns in England took a turn on Wednesday, one that involved a unicorn and a very inquisitive little girl.

Dr Clare Wenham was being interviewed via video link by BBC presenter Christian Fraser when her daughter Scarlett appeared, hellbent on finding the right spot to put her picture of a unicorn.

In a clip that has been viewed over 3 million times, Scarlett can be seen investigating the most suitable location on the bookshelf for the frame as her mom, a global health policy expert, discussed lockdown measures imposed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Eventually, the host offered his two cents: “Scarlett, I think it looks better on the lower shelf.”

When Wenham attempted to resume the interview, Scarlett decided she had some questions of her own and repeatedly demanded to know the presenter’s name. Fortunately, he was unfazed by the plucky little girl.

“This is the most informative interview I’ve done all day,” he joked.

Watch the interview below: