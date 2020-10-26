Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar Draws Flak Over Photos With Ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

Hindustan Times via Getty Images West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in a file photo.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar faced criticism on Sunday after he posted photos on Twitter of an ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, a former chief minister.

Dhankar met Bhattacharjee on the occasion of Durga Puja on Ashtami. Dhankar said on Twitter on Saturday, “Alongwith Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar today called on veteran communist leader and former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and his wife Meera ji and wished them subhoy Asthami and good health.”

Along with the message he shared photos of a bed-ridden Bhattacharjee.

CPI(M) West Bengal criticised this and said, “While we at

@CPIM_WESTBENGAL appreciate Shri @jdhankhar1ji’s (Governor of WB) genuflection of visiting our ex-CM Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at his residence to inquire after his health we are deeply hurt by the pictures that were taken during your visit & shared by you.”

Com. Bhattacharya is an internationally known and commended politician who has served our State for decades with dedication. His contribution to the development of WB is acknowledged even by his political opponents. He is one of most loved CMs & treasured by his comrades (2/n) — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) October 25, 2020

It was not just the Left party. Others too replied to Dhankar’s tweet, asking him to take the photos down. However, the photos can still be found on his Twitter timeline.

You shouldn't have shared the picture of our bedridden ailing former Chief Minister in social media. — Sandipan Mitra (@Rony15081947) October 24, 2020

I can see four people around that ailing man. And there was at least a fifth who took that photo.



I can't imagine how insensitive you have been. Insult is too little for you. — Bionic Beaver (@SaintIGNUtius) October 25, 2020

As a governor of the state do you really have any responsibility ,Sir? How could you do such kind of post ? Are you really Aware about the Constitutional Chair You are in? Don't expect that from the 1st Citizen of West Bengal. — Papia chokroborty (@Papiachokrobor2) October 25, 2020

This Twitter user said it wasn’t right of you to post the photo of an ailing person.

একজন অসুস্থ মানুষের ছবি পোস্ট করে আপনি ঠিক করেন নি। — Somnath Gupta (@Somnath87410948) October 25, 2020

That your intention was not to wish him good health is clear. That your intention was to garner cheap publicity is amply evident. You would do yourself great service if you delete this post. This publicity stunt is unbecoming of position you hold.



Show some respect to our ex-CM — Sanjukta Choudhury (@SanjuktaChoudh5) October 25, 2020

@jdhankhar1 how indecent of you to share pictures of an ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharya just to give yourself good PR. Haven't seen such a rubbish Guv ever in Bengal! — নক্ষত্র | Nakshatra ❁ (@nmfcb4) October 25, 2020

While there is no doubt on ur intention where u paid a visit to the ex-CM, but these pics are very disturbing. Would be great if the pics including ex-CM in this state are removed. — Arpita (@Arpita16967690) October 26, 2020