As Bengal Resolves Row With Centre, Odisha Worries About Coronavirus Cases Linked To State

As of Wednesday morning, the state had reported 423 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

It’s neighbour Odisha had on Monday expressed concerns that 24 of the 74 infected persons till then had links with West Bengal, The Hindu reported. According to the report, most of these people had clandestinely entered Odisha.

The Odisha government has sent rapid response teams to oversee containment measures in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, which border Bengal, the report said.