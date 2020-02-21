Bengaluru Woman Charged With Sedition For Saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ At Anti-CAA Event

Owaisi, who addressed the gathering later, said he did not agree with the woman, whom he described as “so called liberal” and asked all liberals to refrain from any events involving Muslims.

“Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India,” the AIMIM MP said, according to PTI.

He then asked people to stay away from liberals. “If they (liberals) were so concerned about the Muslims and CAA, they should have their own Shaheen Bagh kind of protests,” he reportedly said.

Kavita Krishnan, activist and politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), said Leona’s words must be seen in the context of a Facebook post she put up on February 16, in which she wrote, “Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad, Bangladesh Zindabad, Sri Lanka Zindabad, Nepal Zindabad, Afghanistan Zindabad, China Zindabad, Bhutan Zindaba. Be it any country Zindabaad to all Nations.”