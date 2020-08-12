Twitter Jokes As People Obsess Over Kamala Harris's Ancestral Home In Besant Nagar

Alex Wong via Getty Images US Senator Kamala Harris in a file photo.

Have you been wondering why there are so many tweets about Besant Nagar on your timeline today? The tony neighbourhood in Chennai is the talk of Twitter because US senator Kamala Harris, chosen by Joe Biden as his vice presidential running mate, said her mother grew up there.

It doesn’t take much of a diaspora connection for Indians to thump their chests with pride, so an actual US vice-presidential candidate with roots in Chennai has, of course, got people excited.

In 2019, when Harris was in the race for the Democratic presidential ticket, she appeared in a video with actor Mindy Kaling, making masala dosas and speaking about their childhoods. The effort got mixed reactions—some pointed out that neither Harris nor Kaling have upheld their Indian identity in a significant way until then, while others noted some ignorance, like Harris’s comment on South Indian food being “all vegetarian”.

In the video, Harris tells Kaling’s father that her mother’s family was from Besant Nagar and as a child, she would visit and go for walks along the beach with her grandfather.

As the maamas and maamis of Chennai celebrate, family WhatsApp groups were reportedly blowing up with pride, especially of people with links to Besant Nagar themselves.

So of course people took to Twitter to joke about it.

If you know someone from Besant Nagar, Chennai - have they flexed about Kamala Harris being their neighbor? — Neeraj नीरज (@neeerajx) August 12, 2020

I was asked to Google and find which relative lives in besant nagar. People are this close to renting party bus and do drive by near their house and celebrate kamala. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Priya Ravichandran (@binaryfootprint) August 12, 2020

Besant Nagar property prices just went up 20-25%. #KamalaHarrisForVP — avataram (@avataram) August 11, 2020

Waiting to hear how I'm related to her. Don't take that away from me :( — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) August 12, 2020

Cannot wait for Indian media to dig up Kamala Harris's third cousin twice removed from Besant Nagar, Chennai — Senior Congress Leader (@RadChanTad) August 11, 2020

Do you think Besant Nagar might build a statue for Kamala Harris? — CosmicBeing (@CosmicBeing89) August 12, 2020

I am told there is a tussle between Adyar and Besant Nagar over #KamalaHarris. Mylapore of course is of the view that everyone came from there only — Sriram V (@MadrasMobile) August 12, 2020

Indian news channel interviewing some mama in Besant Nagar who knew Kamala's Thatha: "Ahh yes! In 1984, I only told her to study law. Kandippa I knew she was going to be vice chancellor some day". *signals for more paan — Bisibelebatman (@chronozshre) August 12, 2020

Jokes aside, Harris also proudly mentions in the video that her mother was a Brahmin. Some Twitter users pointed out that the upscale Besant Nagar is still quite insulated in matters of caste and that even now, it is difficult for people to rent houses in Besant Nagar if they are not Brahmin or non-vegetarian.

While the jokes were cracked, people also pointed out the problem with celebrating this blindly.

Kamala does something very interesting here: she signals her social class, explaining that her grandparents lived in Besant Nagar, a very affluent neighborhood in Chennai, India. The man signals back to Kamala, explaining that his family also lives in that neighborhood.#Brahmin pic.twitter.com/14nISJcOmj — WenGuangLie 🇺🇸 (@guang_lie) August 12, 2020

Anil, making this a language thing is daft.



Any Google search would reveal that this sentence is the equivalent of "their grandparents lived close to each other in the town of Beverly Hills".



That Besant Nagar is a neighbourhood, + famously upper caste and rich is easy to check — Apoorv Avram (@apoorvavram) December 3, 2019

And it isn't a coincidence that high profile diaspora find 'Besant Nagar' connections and not others.



This ignorance isn't of language, it is of the depth of privilege from which they come.



Wouldn't a white person blithely claiming 'shared 90210 ancestry' be a legit issue? — Apoorv Avram (@apoorvavram) December 3, 2019

Lol now we have one more Maami from TN to say “what did you do in Chennai?”



“Oh.. I was a typical tambrahm from Besant Nagar making Masala Dosa”



All the maamas and maamis will now write articles on how reservations have “forced” tambrahms to migrate to the US #KamalaHarris — Sri Krishna A (@srikri_a) August 12, 2020