From Donald Trump's Signature To Sabarmati Ashram Visit, The Best Memes On Twitter

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, on February 24, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in India on Monday, visited the Sabarmati Ashram and addressed the crowd at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. He has left for Agra to see the Taj Mahal and will then leave for Delhi.

The Narendra Modi government pulled out all the stops to welcome “friend” Trump to India — building a wall to block a slum from the U.S. President’s view and releasing 500 cusecs of water into the heavily polluted Yamuna river to get rid of the smell.

Both the leaders embarked on a 22 kilometre roadshow from the airport to the stadium on Monday. Around 50 stages were erected on the route, according to PTI, and artistes performed on the stages.

At Sabarmati Ashram, Trump wrote a message in the visitors’ book of the Ashram. “To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit.”

Prez Trump thanks ‘Great friend’ PM Modi for the wonderful visit at Sabarmati Ashram #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpVisitWithTimes pic.twitter.com/YSrp3Y7if0 — TOI Ahmedabad (@TOIAhmedabad) February 24, 2020

Trump’s signature in the visitor’s book immediately became a meme.

A 4th grader gets a new pen and decides to have fun with it. #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/Y5Q0O2wLnY — Adit'ya' (@aditya_t_s) February 24, 2020

Trump’s signature is exactly as the sine wave I was trying to generate in the oscillator during my engineering days #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/cN5rV3thYv — Mitesh (@Me2mitesh) February 24, 2020

Some Twitter users also mocked Trump’s claim that Modi promised him 10 million people will greet him along the route from the airport to the stadium.

Donald Trump: PM Modi told me, 10 million people will come to watch me



Meanwhile PM Modi: pic.twitter.com/flA3SRyXkY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 21, 2020

Other pictures of Trump’s visit were also turned into memes. Here are some of the best ones from the first few hours of his trip.

Narendra Modi with Donald and Melania Trump is me third wheeling with my friends pic.twitter.com/0ohvNYTc1J — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 24, 2020

If "Mere paas ek scheme hai" had a face 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GvM1Lfq1xe — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) February 24, 2020

** Me when my teacher is checking my answer sheet ** pic.twitter.com/eRWg5R9te8 — TruthDareSarcasm 👀👅 (@SarcasmDare) February 24, 2020