'I'll Proudly Go To Jail': Bhagyalakshmi After Being Booked For Attacking Malayali YouTuber

A case was registered under against popular Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and two others on Sunday for assaulting a man, who had uploaded derogatory video about women online. The women were charged with non-bailable offences under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 452 ( trespassing after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 (robbery), reports said.

Bhagyalakshmi, activist Diya Sana and two others had arrived at Vijay P Nair’s office in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday and poured black oil on him for allegedly uploading a number of derogatory videos on YouTube.

Nair had uploaded a video titled ‘Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear’ and targetted a number of women, including veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari (86). In the video, he allegedly made ‘defamatory’ comments about several women including Bhagyalakshmi and activists Trupti Desai, Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima.

On Saturday, a live video posted on Diya Sana’s Facebook page showed the women at Nair’s office, grabbing at the man, hitting him, verbally abusing him and forcibly taking away his laptop, mobile phone and hard drive and handing them over to the police.

Sana was seen wearing a mask and gloves during the incident, while Bhagyalakshmi was not.

In the video, Diya Sana asks the man to delete the videos from his YouTube channel before grabbing the phone from him to purportedly do it herself.

“What he did is wrong. The women who handled him are also wrong. But which of this is the bigger mistake?” Diya Sana later wrote on her Facebook page.

A day before the incident, Bhagyalakshmi had posted a video in which she exhorted people to not watch Nair’s YouTube videos, saying any engagement with his content online helped the man make money.