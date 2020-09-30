Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden implored US President Donald Trump to just “shut up” after Trump continued to talk over him during the presidential debate on Tuesday.

The debate’s moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, had asked Biden whether he would end the filibuster or expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court if he were elected in November.

As Biden attempted to respond, Trump incessantly interrupted him.

“Are you going to pack the court?” Trump said over Biden. “Are you going to pack the court? He doesn’t want to answer the question. ... Why won’t you answer that question?”

After trying several times to answer the question, an exasperated Biden said: “Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential.”

Wallace then ended the segment and moved on to another topic.

As Pres. Trump repeatedly interrupts Joe Biden, Biden says, "Will you shut up, man?"



"That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?" Biden says sarcastically. "Keep yappin', man." https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/XvNahLC1Rm — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

Wallace had repeatedly asked Trump to stop speaking over others during the 20 minutes leading up to Biden’s outburst.

Trump interrupted Biden 10 times in less than three minutes at one point, according to a Washington Post tally.

Earlier in the debate, Wallace had to plead with Trump to let him ask his question.

“Let me ask my question,” Wallace said at one point, and then finally: “Mr. President, I’m the moderator of this debate, I’d like you to let me ask my question and then you can answer. … My question, sir, is what is the Trump health care plan?”

Trump fired back: “Well, first of all, I guess I’m debating you not him. But that’s OK, I’m not surprised.”

Biden continued to express frustration with Trump’s frequent interruptions throughout the debate.

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown ― excuse me, this person,” the former vice president said at one point.