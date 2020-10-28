Bihar: BJP Minister Wears Mask With Party Symbol To Polling Booth, FIR To Be Filed

Twitter/@DrPremKrBihar BJP candidate Prem Kumar at the polling booth.

Gaya District Magistrate has directed the police to file an FIR after Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from Gaya Town Prem Kumar went to the polling booth on Wednesday wearing a mask with the party’s poll symbol.

Bihar is voting in the first phase of the Assembly elections.

The Hindu reported that FIR will be filed against the BJP candidate for violating model code of conduct. Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra confirmed to The Hindu that an FIR will be lodged against Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal said the party will bring this to the Election Commission’s notice, reported Mid-Day.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote wearing a mask with his party's symbol. #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/PAerqVerNs — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020