Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Takes VRS, 'Robinhood Of Bihar' Song Follows Poll Speculations

Screenshot from YouTube .

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who had said actor Rhea Chakraborty did not have the ‘aukat’ (or stature) to criticise chief minister Nitish Kumar has now taken VRS and is likely to context Bihar elections from Buxar, reports say.

While he refused to confirm anything, a song calling him the ′ Robinhood of Bihar’ is now circulating on social media.

Pandey had made the remarks after Chakraborty had told the Supreme Court that she is being made a political scapegoat.

The Indian Express reported that Pandey retirement will come into effect from September 22.

SK Singhal, DGP, Home Guards, has been given additional charge of Bihar DGP, the report said.

Sources told NDTV and The Indian Express that Pandey is likely to contest upcoming elections on a BJP ticket from Bihar’s Buxar.

Panday confirmed his resignations by addressing the media on Wednesday that he had retired. He did not confirm whether he will contest elections. NDTV quoted him as saying, “I have not said that I will contest polls yet.”

He also said that politics wasn’t the only way of serving society.

He also said his retirement was not linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too: Gupteshwar Pandey



He recently took VRS from his services in Bihar Police as Director General of Police(DGP) pic.twitter.com/z23isehv12 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Pandey played a role in the Bihar police taking up the Sushant Singh Rajput case and had been critical of the Mumbai police.

Right after the news of his retirement, a video called ‘Robinhood Bihar Ke’, calling Pandey, literally that, surfaced on social media.

The song of course touches upon how the ‘lal’ of Bihar Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and Pandey came forward as a voice of “justice” in the case.

Former Bihar DGP #GupteshwarPandey in his new avatar!



A music video on him released mins after his VRS was approved calls him “Robinhood Bihar ke” and “Janta ka Hero.” pic.twitter.com/XrVNaZHkau — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) September 23, 2020

After his ‘aukat’ comment drew flak, Pandey had backtracked saying, “If a political leader comments on Bihar CM, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar CM then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally.”

He had said, “The meaning of ‘Aukat’ in english is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. She shouldn’t forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me & now with CBI.”

While Chakraborty was accused by Rajput’s family for his death, the Bihar government had also pushed for a CBI inquiry into the allegations.

Chakraborty had told the Supreme Court, “Investigation into financial scams of thousands of crores by ED & CBI never see the light of the day, and at the drop of a hat cases get registered even without jurisdiction in the foundational case.”