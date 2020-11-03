Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan Says 'Nitish Kumar Will Never Be CM Again'

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Chirag Paswan in a file photo.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who cast his vote during the second phase of polls in Bihar on Tuesday, said that Nitish Kumar will never be chief minister again.

The electorate in 94 assembly seats are voting on Tuesday.

Paswan told ANI, “You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10. I’ll have no role to play, I want ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’. I want work to be done as per vision document prepared by suggestions of 4 Lakh Biharis.”

You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after Nov 10. I'll have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per vision document prepared by suggestions of 4 Lakh Biharis: Chirag Paswan, LJP#BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/Dj8yQQNFDb — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Paswan also posed for photos after he cast his vote.

Bihar: LJP President Chirag Paswan casts his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria in the 2nd phase of #BiharElections. pic.twitter.com/uI75JflfV2 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

“Nitish Kumar will be sent packing after November 10,” Paswan had said earlier on Monday asserted.

PTI reported that Paswan said that a BJP-LJP government will be formed after the Bihar elections. He said LJP workers were silently helping BJP candidates in many constituencies and activists of the saffron party were reciprocating the gesture.

The LJP has 52 candidates in the fray for the second phase of polling.

Paswan appeared to suggest a rift between the JD(U) and the BJP when he said while Nitish Kumar’s party had decided to take forward its ’Saat Nischay” (seven resolves programme) for public welfare, if voted to power again, the saffron party has promised it will create 19 lakh jobs.

“So, whose agenda will be adopted by the future government of the JD(U)-BJP combine?” he wondered.