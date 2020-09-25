Bihar Elections To Be Held In 3 Phases, Counting On 10 November

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Representative image.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that Bihar will go to polls in three phases — voting will take place on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November.

The counting will be held on 10 November. The first phase will cover 71 assembly constituencies, second phase for 94 seats and third will have 78 constituencies.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on 29 November.

The Election Commission said Bihar polls will be held under new security protocols. Over 7 lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits have been arranged, the poll body said.

The voting time has been extended by one hour and it will be held from 7 am-6 pm. CEC Sunil Arora also said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect with the announcement of poll dates.

As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines: Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora. #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/n4PhLBVCgs — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Just before the Election Commission press conference, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to postpone the elections in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.