Bihar Elections: 54.06% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM In Third Phase

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Voters receiving gloves before casting votes at a polling booth during Bihar Assembly election at Danapur Diyara on November 3, 2020 in Patna.

A voter turnout of 54.06% was recorded till 5 pm in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where the third and final phase of elections were underway on Saturday.

The poll opened at 7 am in these seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.

In Araria, RJD candidate from Jokihat seat, Sarfaraz Alam, courted controversy by turning up for voting with a party badge pinned to his shirt, according to PTI.

Araria District Magistrate Prashant Kumar said the matter has come to his attention and lawful action would be initiated in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the voters in Bihar to “set a new record”.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज तीसरे और आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में भागीदार बनें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। और हां, मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

LJP president Chirag Paswan said that the third phase will confirm Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never become the chief minister again.

“I have worked on the ground, working hard for the party all alone. One thing is clear, both the phases have confirmed this thing and the third phase will put a final stamp on it, that Nitish Kumar will never become the Chief Minister again,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. He added that the next government that will be formed will focus on development.

Prominent candidates in this phase include Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of JD(U), Speaker of the outgoing assembly.

JD(U) ministers in the fray are Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur).

Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP — Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi).

Counting of votes is scheduled on November 10.