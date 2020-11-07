Bihar Exit Polls Give Edge To Tejashwi Yadav-Led Alliance

Soon after the voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election ended, TV channels released details of various exit polls.
Bihar saw a voter turnout of 55.22% till 5 pm in the third and final phase of voting.
In the 2015 elections, BJP won 53 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly while JD(U) managed to get 71. RJD won 80 seats and Congress got 27.
Here are the numbers from each exit poll for Bihar:
India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll
NDA — 69-91
Grand Alliance — 139-161
LJP — 3-5
Times Now- C-Voter
NDA — 116
Grand Alliance — 120
LJP — 1
ABP
NDA — 104-128
Grand Alliance — 108-131
LJP — 1-3
Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat
NDA — 91-117
Grand Alliance — 118-138
LJP — 5-8
TV9
NDA — 110-120
Grand Alliance — 115-125
Today’s Chanakya