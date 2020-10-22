Screenshot Nirmala Sitharaman

UPDATE — Activist Saket Gokhale has filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding this announcement.

The BJP’s promise of free vaccination for each person in Bihar in its manifesto for the state election has drawn sharp criticism from people, journalists and politicians.

The announcement was made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who released the party’s manifesto on Thursday. Bihar goes to polls next week.

“Bihar is a politically sensitive state. Here people cannot be fobbed off with empty promises. Claims made by parties are likely to be weighed against their past track record. This is where the BJP scores,” Sitharaman said during the press conference.

“As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination,” she said, adding, “This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to this saying:

GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy.



Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2020

BJP’s election promise for Bihar was quickly slammed by several journalists who criticised the politicisation of a vaccine during a global pandemic.

Indian minister quoting her party (BJP ) manifesto promises free #COVID19 #vaccine to each person from Bihar state which is going to polls; sparking concerns about whether a vaccine will be used as a political tool, rather than reaching those on frontline, and most at risk, first https://t.co/S3L4bWReLm — Yogita Limaye (@yogital) October 22, 2020

In India, the national Finance Minister here is using the Covid-19 vaccine as a political tool to win votes in the state of Bihar, where elections take place this month.



https://t.co/6w6Bo3HilO — Rohan Venkat (@RohanV) October 22, 2020

This is wrong at so many levels. Unbelievable. But I am pretty sure there is a justification ready, because there is a justification for everything. https://t.co/eCZAMAVkJD — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) October 22, 2020

Why must health and the corona vaccine become an election issue? Why even promise free vaccinations in Bihar when it won’t even be ready as the FM says... https://t.co/gMMXxcQsFl — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) October 22, 2020

Is this a promise or a veiled threat? Ministers cannot use health services due to every citizen for partisan party politics at election time. Whether Bihar votes @BJP4India or not, all citizens must have equal access to #COVID vaccine. #vaccinepolitics #BiharElections2020 https://t.co/R6zyL1PU0S — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) October 22, 2020

This is so indefensibly outrageous that fairly sure the BJP/Govt will walk back from this - "we will give it to all" etc. Except as the FM has said, the free vaccine for Bihar promise is in their manifesto. As the first point. https://t.co/PEr2FFOFwS — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) October 22, 2020

Questions.

1. Will other states also get free vaccine?

2. Will Bihar get free vaccine first?

3. If BJP loses in Bihar, will the state still get the free vaccine?

4. Who is funding the distribution of free vaccine? States or Union?

5. What is govt's vaccine distribution plan? https://t.co/MdNiHE6LPW — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 22, 2020

People also had questions on what would happen to the promise if a BJP or NDA government did not come to power in Bihar.

What if Bihar won't vote for BJP ? Will they get the vaccine free or not ? And what about other states of India ? Aren't they eligible to get free vaccine ? Politicisation of vaccine by centre what else can you expect from an incompetent govt ? — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) October 22, 2020

Politicisation of vaccine!

Centre has not yet said that the vaccine will be free for all Indians but for Bihar they are promising it free for all just because they've polls. This is very unfortunate. What if Bihar don't vote BJP? Will they not get it free then? Non sense! — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 22, 2020

Means for Maharashtrian to get free vaccine, one need to wait till next Poll — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) October 22, 2020

So @nsitharaman promises free vaccines to people of Bihar if @BJP4India wins the State elections!?



Question - who is ruling India right now and why aren't other citizens entitled for free vaccine (provided, one is available)!?🤔🤔 https://t.co/aKj4U9cfRQ — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) October 22, 2020

Politicians also called out the Union minister’s statement and asked for Election Commission to take cognisance of it.

Free Covid vaccine is a right of every citizen of my country. Surprised to see this being pitched as a poll promise by BJP in Bihar.



The @ECISVEEP must take suo moto cognisance as the Modi Govt can't be selective about free access to Covid Vaccine depending on electoral results. — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) October 22, 2020

तुम मुझे वोट दो मैं तुम्हे वैक्सीन .... what appalling cynicism! Will the ElectionCommission rap her & her shameless Govt on the knuckles? https://t.co/ri1UlWWmgD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 22, 2020

Will @BJP4India be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it’s coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits COVID fears. https://t.co/ek796weG84 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 22, 2020

This is a berserk promise even by BJP standards!!



- It's the govt's job to ensure everyone gets vaccine whether they win or not. Why would that be a manifesto promise?



- If BJP doesn't win, Bihar won't get a vaccine?



- What about people from other states? We don't get vaccine? https://t.co/tJsrmX3OsV — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) October 22, 2020

It takes lots of shameless to announce availability of vaccine to people of state as a poll promise with taking other states of country for granted, in a pandemic where the nation is placed on no.2 on worst affected chart globally.



Please Take Care Bihar..#का_किये_हो_मोदीजी — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) October 22, 2020

Instead of developing a fair and equitable strategy to distribute Covid-19 vaccine to all Indians, BJP’s Bihar manifesto suggests #vaccinepolitics to win Bihar election. Singling out one state for free vaccines for a political advantage is blatantly unfair, illegal and inhuman. — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) October 22, 2020

However, shortly after Sitharaman’s press conference BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya justified the promise saying health was a state subject and state government had the right to decide whether the vaccine would be provided for free.

BJP’s manifesto promises free Covid vaccine. Like all programs, center will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate. It is for the state Govts to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise. Health being a state subject, Bihar BJP has decided to give it free. Simple. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 22, 2020