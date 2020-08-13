In This Bihar Hospital, Lone Doctor Standing Has Armed Guards

Coming home

Born in Bhagalpur, Kumar moved to the northern city of Chandigarh for his medical training, where he met his wife, Mili Jaswal, a psychologist.

After marrying, the young couple moved to New Delhi, where they adopted a street dog, Faith.

Kumar worked in a private hospital but couldn’t handle the culture.

“Their orientation is how much financially you can give back to them,” he said. “It’s difficult for a doctor to work [like] this.”

And so in 2011, Kumar, Mili and Faith boarded a train back to Bihar.

“Financial security was a big factor, and I had my family here,” Kumar says.

His 6-year-old daughter, Iti Swara, was born a few years later. He dotes on her.

He recently had his two-bedroom government bungalow painted pink inside and out at her request. But these days, the hugs he gives his daughter each morning before he goes to work have changed. Now he has fear on his mind, not love.

Mili worries that the long hours and stress of Kumar’s work are taking him away from their daughter.

“When he is home, she wants to speak to him, but he can’t,” she says. “She wants to share her thoughts and play with him, but he is not able to.”

Kumar watched cases in the district slowly rise over a number of months, but the call to take over the running of the hospital last month came suddenly. The previous hospital superintendent had tested positive for the virus, and to Kumar’s surprise, he says some of the more senior doctors refused the post. Attempts to get comment from the doctors were unsuccessful, but lower-ranking doctors at the hospital confirmed Kumar’s account, and an official letter from the previous superintendent cited at least one of the refusals.

Kumar says he thought about his extended family, whom he stopped visiting as the virus began to spread through the district. Who would run the hospital if they were admitted, if not him?

“For the people of Bhagalpur and nearby districts, it was my responsibility,” he says. “That is why I raised my hand.”

A patient waits

Fear of the virus – and anger at the lack of resources – also haunts the patients and their relatives.

One Sunday in July, Parsada Sah, a gaunt, 67-year-old shopkeeper, tested positive for the coronavirus in a village 50 kilometers from Bhagalpur. Sah, along with his wife, Vimla Devi, and son Manoj, reached the hospital in an ambulance that afternoon.

Manoj showed his father’s positive test to the doctor on duty. He says he was told there were no beds in COVID wards, and was asked to find himself a bed in an already overcrowded 20-bed general emergency ward.

“We were told that this is the only place we can have for now, as there is no space,” Manoj says. “We pleaded with them a lot. They told me that everyone wants a bed.”

Even though they know he’s infected, the family goes inside the ward to feed Sah.

“The staff just puts the food on the bed; they don’t feed anyone,” Manoj says. “If the patient can’t eat himself, he has to get someone to help.”

Kumar says their concerns are genuine.

“We don’t have separate staff for taking patients to washrooms or feed them,” he says. “The problem is we don’t have enough human resources, from bottom to top.”

Bearing weight

Eventually, almost a day later, a bed is found for Sah in the isolation ward. When he is moved, Sameer, a 22-year-old medical attendant sent to help with the transfer, hurriedly changes into his plastic overalls. Instead of protective goggles, he uses a pair of cheap sunglasses.

He gestures to his overalls.

“We only get these once we are moving positive patients from the general ward to a COVID ward.” Otherwise, he says, “we are the first people to receive a patient as they enter the gate, but we don’t have any protection.”

After collecting an oxygen tank for the transfer, and fiddling with the cylinder for a few minutes inside the ward, Sameer and his colleague discover that it’s faulty. They take a new one, but the rusted trolley they mount it on barely moves. It screeches as the men try to drag it through the hospital corridors.

The tube attached to Sah’s oxygen mask strains as Sameer tries to keep pace with the stretcher, with the man’s wife and son trailing behind.

Eventually, the wheels of the trolley stop turning altogether. So Sameer hoists the hulking canister onto his shoulders, and bears the weight himself.