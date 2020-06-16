Election-Bound Bihar Records Nearly Double India's Jobless Rate At 10.2%

NARINDER NANU via Getty Images Migrant workers and their families line up to board a bus to Amritsar railway station to take a special train to Bettiah in Bihar state to return to their hometowns after the government eased lockdown restrictions, on May 21, 2020.

CHENNAI — Bihar posted a steep rise in unemployment in the year ended June 2019 to record nearly double the national jobless rate, only months out from elections.

The latest state unemployment data released on Tuesday is a lagging indicator and the current jobless rate was expected to be much higher as millions of unemployed labourers return home due to a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Unemployment in Bihar rose by 3 percentage points to 10.2% during the year ended June 2019, government data showed, even as the country’s overall unemployment slowed to 5.8%, compared with 6.1% a year earlier.

The state, governed by Janata Dal (United) - an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - is the country’s third most populous and is expected to go to polls in October this year.

Home Minister Amit Shah, last week began the BJP’s election campaign claiming that the coalition had pursued development in the state.

Bihar’s economy is largely dependent on agriculture and a low rate of industrialisation has pushed millions of labourers to migrate to different parts of the country in search of work.

Latest data from CMIE, a private research house, showed unemployment in Bihar was the highest among all large states in the country, with smaller eastern states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh showing higher joblessness.