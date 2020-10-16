'Fired In Self Defence': BJP MLA From Ballia Claims After Aide Kills One

Twitter A screenshot from the video of the shooting incident.

Day after the aide of a BJP MLA shot and killed a man in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP MLA in question, Surendra Singh has said his aide fired in “self defence”.

He also claimed that the plight of the women injured in the incident was not being highlighted.

Surendra Singh, the BJP MLA from Ballia, told ANI on Friday, “The incident is very upsetting, it should not have taken place but I condemn the one-sided investigation of administration. Nobody is looking at the pain of six women who have been injured in the incident. Dhirendra Singh fired in self-defence.”

The incident is very upsetting, it should not have taken place but I condemn the one-sided investigation of administration. Nobody is looking at the pain of six women who have been injured in the incident. Dhirendra Singh fired in self-defence: Surendra Singh, Ballia BJP MLA https://t.co/aS3wlHC7JG pic.twitter.com/G6JEkKiY3U — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2020

A local BJP party worker Dhirendra Pratap Singh shot dead 46-year old Jai Prakas after a clash broke out in Ballia during a meeting called for the allotment of ration shops.

The sub divisional magistrate, circle officer and police present at the spot in Durjanpur village in Ballia were suspended on an order from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Surendra Singh also told PTI, “This is a casualty that can happen anywhere. In this incident, there was stone-pelting from both sides. The law will take its own course in the matter.”

Police registered an FIR naming four and mentioning 15-20 unnamed people on the basis of a complaint filed by Chandrama, the victim’s brother, the PTI report said.

There was no immediate arrest.

The meeting was held in a tent, where a large number of people gathered. The administration and police officials were also present there, local residents said told PTI.