'Mamata Trying To Turn Nabanna March Violent': BJP Leaders Claim As Workers Water-Cannoned

The West Bengal police on Thursday used water canons, tear gas and lathicharged BJP workers Howrah’s Santragachi during the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ march to the state secretariat.

Police sources told PTI that “clashes broke out” between West Bengal police and BJP workers during the march towards state secretariat. The news agency said that the

BJP leaders blamed Mamata Banerjee for violence during the march.

The march, by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was supposed to be led by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. BJP leaders Kailash Vijaywargiya and Locket Chatterjee were also present. Videos tweeted ANI showed BJP workers trying to break a barricade in front of Nabanna, the state secretariat, and police using water canons to disperse the crowds.

#WATCH Howrah: BJP workers try to break police barricade put in place to stop the Party's 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state; police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ChQdi0NYXj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

BJP leaders claimed that they were trying to carry out a peaceful protest, but the Mamata Banerjee government tried to turn it into a violent protest. “We are protesting democratically, but Mamata Ji has tried to turn our peaceful demonstration into a violent protest. Goons along with police pelted stones at us,” BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI in Kolkata

Meanwhile BJP MP Locket Chatterjee claimed stone pelting was happening from “Khidirpur side”.

Just for context, Khidirpore is across the Hooghly River and is part of Kolkata, while Nabanna is in Howrah.

We are protesting democratically, but Mamata Ji has tried to turn our peaceful demonstration into a violent protest. Goons along with police pelted stones at us: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in Kolkata https://t.co/MulZaJB486 pic.twitter.com/Cc3uPhblwr — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

The Mamata Banerjee government has shut down the state secretariat in Howrah and the old secretariat, the Writer’s Building, in Kolkata for “sanitation” work.