Body Of Missing Kerala Girl Devananda Found In River Near Her House

Kerala Police Devanada, missing since Thursday, found dead in a river in Kollam on Friday.

Divers found the body of a six-year-old girl, who had been missing since Thursday, in a river near home in Kerala’s Kollam at 7.30 am on Friday morning, Malayala Manorama reported.

The child’s identity was confirmed by Circle Inspector Vipin Kumar, The NewsMinute reported.

A preliminary post-mortem report said six-year-old Devanada had drowned, according to Mathrubhumi.

The child went missing from her home when her mother had stepped away for few minutes to wash clothes.

“We found the body along the banks of the river today morning. We had yesterday searched the river, but could not find anything,” police told Mathrubhumi.

The search

While police launched a massive hunt to find the girl, thousands shared her photo on social media to aid efforts to trace her.

Diving experts retrieved her body from Ithikkara River. The spot where her body was found is a few hundred meters away from her house, TNM said.

Devananda had gone missing on Thursday morning. Her mother Dhanya told that she had stepped out at around 10.15 am to wash clothes near the house. When the child followed her, Dhanya said she had asked her to stay in the house.

Fifteen minutes later, when Dhanya returned to the house she said Devananda has gone missing, Manorama reports.

Police, fire and rescue officials searched the entire area, including the river to find the child. The search was conducted by a special team led by Chathanoor SP George Koshy.

Post-mortem

On Friday, after the child’s body was found, a preliminary inquest was held and the body was taken to a hospital for post-mortem.

The preliminary inquest revealed no signs of struggle or bruises on Devananda’s body, Manorama said.