Here's What Bollywood Celebs Have Contributed To Coronavirus Relief Till Now

A whole host of Bollywood stars have recently pledged support to the PM-CARES fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 March.

Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment on Thursday announced a series of initiatives involving his various companies. Kolkata Knight Riders will contribute to PM-CARES and Red Chillies Entertainment will contribute to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said:

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

Akshay Kumar also pledged support of Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund almost as soon as it was announced. Several questions have been raised about the fund, including why the existing PM National Relief Fund is not being used. The Wire published a list of questions for Modi about PM-CARES.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday announced that they will be donating money to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The have also pledged support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).

Sonakshi Sinha called out people who assumed that she didn’t donate. In a tweet, she said, “minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced, contributions weren’t made.”

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)😊 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Kartik Aaryan pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES fund and Varun Dhawan Rs 30 lakh.

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.

Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible 🙏🏻 https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan have also pledged to donate to the PM-CARES fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also said they will donate to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.