SUJIT JAISWAL via Getty Images File image of Arnab Goswami.

While hearing Public Interest Litigations about the coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked Republic TV why hashtags related to the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty were part of the channel’s coverage.

“Is this part of investigative journalism? Asking public about their opinion on who should be arrested?” the court asked Malvika Trivedi, who was appearing for Republic TV.

Court: These hashtags are about settling personal scores.



Republic TV says that no one is infallible and that the social media posts were public opinion.#RepublicTV #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 21, 2020

The bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni asked questions after Republic TV’s submission that it was carrying out investigative journalism to unearth the facts relating to Rajput’s death, LiveLaw reported.

“When a case is under investigation and the issue is whether it’s a homicide or a suicide and a channel is saying it is murder, is that investigative journalism?”

The court told the channel that “investigative powers are given to the police under the CrPC” after Advocate Malvika Trivedi, appearing for Republic TV, said that the Supreme Court accepted there was something amiss and that’s why it directed the CBI to be part of the probe.

Republic TV told the court that they were just stating facts and the channels had been trying to point out facts which had otherwise not been brought on record, according to Bar and Bench.

Trivedi: What I am trying to point out is that the channels had been trying to point out facts which had otherwise not come out on record.



Trivedi: I am saying we were just stating facts. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 21, 2020

The court questioned the channel on the manner in which the case was covered by it. “We are referring to the basic journalism norms where a basic etiquette has to be maintained for suicide reporting. No sensational headlines, no constant repeating,” Bar and Bench quoted the bench as saying.

Court: Did you see the provisions on CrPC? You are journalists, you do not know the law. Why not read the provision before putting out the details, if you care so much for the truth?



Trivedi: Milord we have brought forth facts due to which there was CBI intervention. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 21, 2020

Trivedi: Milords can it be denied that the CBI is not investigating, that there is no drug cartel.



I am saying a lot of investigations are happening because the media brought forth facts.



Milords can ask CBI, NCB, if they have a problem with media. NCB has praised the media. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 21, 2020