‘Boys Locker Room’ Case: Delhi Police Apprehends Teen Boy, Investigates Online Chats

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has apprehended a 15-year-old boy following a complaint about the private Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’ where teenage boys from prominent South Delhi schools talked about raping minor girls, Indian Express reported.

The police had registered an FIR in the case on Monday after receiving a complaint from the administration of a private school.

According to NDTV, the teenage boy has identified 20 others who were active on the group. The police has seized his mobile phone and is investigating it.

Police told the Express that the group involved some students from leading South Delhi schools and some who were in college.

Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities after which the group started being called out on social media.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) had on Monday issued notices to the police and Instagram over the group being used to share ″objectionable posts about minor girls″ and discuss illegal acts including rape. The Commission said it received several screenshots of the group.