‘Boys Locker Room’ Case: Delhi Police Apprehends Teen Boy, Investigates Online Chats

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has apprehended a 15-year-old boy following a complaint about the private Instagram group ‘Bois Locker Room’ where teenage boys from prominent South Delhi schools talked about raping minor girls, Indian Express reported.
The police had registered an FIR in the case on Monday after receiving a complaint from the administration of a private school.
According to NDTV, the teenage boy has identified 20 others who were active on the group. The police has seized his mobile phone and is investigating it.
Police told the Express that the group involved some students from leading South Delhi schools and some who were in college.
Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities after which the group started being called out on social media.
The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) had on Monday issued notices to the police and Instagram over the group being used to share ″objectionable posts about minor girls″ and discuss illegal acts including rape. The Commission said it received several screenshots of the group.
The Delhi Police also initiated a probe in the matter. The Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police wrote to Instagram for details of the group’s members and admin.
An officer told the Express, “In their complaint, school authorities requested police to investigate the incident. Police, using technical surveillance, got the registered number of the 15-year-old, who had allegedly shared a photograph on the group. His phone was switched off. After finding his address, he was apprehended on Monday evening.”
“It is a very serious matter wherein an open media platform is being used for illegal activities,” the DCW said on Monday, adding that it had instituted an inquiry into the matter.
It sought information of the administration and each member of the group and on whether the social media handle has taken any action in the matter.
The Commission also asked whether Instagram had apprised the police of the matter and sought details by May 8.
In the notice to Delhi Police, the panel sought a copy of the FIR and to know whether any accused has been identified and a detailed action taken report in the matter by May 8.
(With PTI inputs)