Indian Twitter Is Trying To Decipher Broccoli Samosa Served To Trump Family

US President Donald Trump’s visit to India has taken over Indian television and social media and immediately provided for some stimulating discussion, thanks to a food menu circulating online.
Trump’s first stop on his whirlwind, 36-hour visit to the country was at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.
A high tea was prepared for the Trump family at the ashram, the menu of which included canned fruit juice, tetra packs of coconut water and broccoli samosa.
The last item in particular has baffled Indian Twitter users, many of whom cannot comprehend this particular avatar of the fried snack.
According to CNN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to serve vegetarian food to Trump, a well-known meat lover, during the US President’s visit.
“In the past, the countries Trump has visited often accommodate his diet, feeding him lamb or another alternative if steak is not on the menu. But several officials said it’s hard to imagine Modi serving the President his usual fare,” the report said.
Chef Suresh Khanna told News18 the samosa was part of the authentic Gujarati food prepared for Trump’s visit and he had chosen broccoli instead of potato or cottage cheese, customising food in accordance with the hot weather in Ahmedabad.
We may not know what a broccoli samosa tastes like, but people are reading meaning into it anyway.
People think the broccoli samosa’s presence was enough of an outrage to warrant some extreme measures.
While people speculated on Trump’s reaction to the samosa...
Senior journalist Barkha Dutt said nobody ate it.
All the animosity towards the snack eventually made one person feel sorry for it.
And she stood all alone in her sorrow.