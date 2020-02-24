Indian Twitter Is Trying To Decipher Broccoli Samosa Served To Trump Family

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) as they sit next to a charkha, or spinning wheel, during their visit at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020.

US President Donald Trump’s visit to India has taken over Indian television and social media and immediately provided for some stimulating discussion, thanks to a food menu circulating online.

Trump’s first stop on his whirlwind, 36-hour visit to the country was at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

A high tea was prepared for the Trump family at the ashram, the menu of which included canned fruit juice, tetra packs of coconut water and broccoli samosa.

The last item in particular has baffled Indian Twitter users, many of whom cannot comprehend this particular avatar of the fried snack.

Forget all that, what on Earth is "Broccoli Samosa"??? 😲 😱😱 😲 — رميزrk (@rkUntold) February 24, 2020

Broccoli 🥦 and Corn 🌽 #Samosa - wondering what will it turn out to be? 🤔 — RuchiAngrish (@RuchiAngrish) February 24, 2020

Broccoli and corn button samosa 🥵 https://t.co/TuqayM7KJU — taika waititi stan acc (@0CreativityGang) February 24, 2020

Broccoli samosa 😭😭 — payal.......... (@muse_nobody) February 24, 2020

Not even in my nightmares I would have imagined something like broccoli samosa! — AV (@Ankita14v) February 24, 2020

Has anyone ever actually eaten broccoli samosas? pic.twitter.com/yuYsAIVD1B — Parikshit Tank (@pariktank) February 24, 2020

According to CNN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to serve vegetarian food to Trump, a well-known meat lover, during the US President’s visit.

“In the past, the countries Trump has visited often accommodate his diet, feeding him lamb or another alternative if steak is not on the menu. But several officials said it’s hard to imagine Modi serving the President his usual fare,” the report said.

Poor guy has gone from hamburgers and steaks to broccoli samosa https://t.co/NPVzGKHLFX — Archit. (@TheArchitNigam) February 24, 2020

Chef Suresh Khanna told News18 the samosa was part of the authentic Gujarati food prepared for Trump’s visit and he had chosen broccoli instead of potato or cottage cheese, customising food in accordance with the hot weather in Ahmedabad.

We may not know what a broccoli samosa tastes like, but people are reading meaning into it anyway.

Pro tip: ladke walo ko chai ke saath broccoli samosa khilaye, aur ek lambi single zindagi ka anand uthaye!



*Ting ting tiding*#TrumpInIndia — Amby Says (@ambyism) February 24, 2020

Going to take the menu of items they're serving Trump and save it for whenever uninvited guests come over. "Please have this wonderful meal of Broccoli Samosa and cut fruit. This is how much I hate you." — Overrated Outcast (@over_rated) February 24, 2020

Heads up: If I don’t like you, I will be serving you broccoli samosa & coconut water in a tetra pack. — Sarfaraz (@BabaGlocal) February 24, 2020

This is like it's the evening snacks menu from a Boys Hostel that was set up after four months of complaint to the mess committee. https://t.co/nzTlT45hBP — 🧙🏽‍♂️ against CAA + NRC (@FarziVakeel) February 24, 2020

I have no issues with all-veg high tea menu #TrumpInIndia. Why shouldn't we showcase our vegetarian delicacies to people not familiar with them. But canned juice? Coconut water in tetrapack? Broccoli samosa? Chocolate chip cookies? Seriously, is this d best vegetarian we have? — Ghazala Wahab (@ghazalawahab) February 24, 2020

People think the broccoli samosa’s presence was enough of an outrage to warrant some extreme measures.

I really dont know what is a corn button.



And broccoli in a Samosa? This should trigger a no confidence motion against the government — Baran Pradhan (@BaranPradhan) February 24, 2020

I doubt this unappetizing menu will prompt anyone into giving any kind of deal to India. #broccolisamosa 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XhW6oX0Or8 — Shruti Rajagopalan (@srajagopalan) February 24, 2020

I mean, if I was a President of USA and had someone served me broccoli samosa, I'd have started a war right there and then! https://t.co/ru9eO3yDgb — Abhijeet (@abhic4ever) February 24, 2020

While people speculated on Trump’s reaction to the samosa...

Trump after having broccoli samosa : pic.twitter.com/ZxtuiSY4yj — High beta (@HiighBeta) February 24, 2020

Senior journalist Barkha Dutt said nobody ate it.

Nobody had the broccoli samosa. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 24, 2020

All the animosity towards the snack eventually made one person feel sorry for it.

Feeling sorry for the broccoli samosa. #TrumpInIndia — Palak Singh (@palaksingoat) February 24, 2020