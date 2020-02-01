Budget 2020: Stages Of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech In Memes

PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for the Parliament to announce the 2020-21 union budget.

While the annual Union budget speech is now an exercise that excites the media more than anyone else, people still eagerly wait to see if there are any exemptions for taxpayers. And where better to express their feelings than Twitter?

Like every year, as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman began speaking on Saturday, people tried to figure out if they would benefit from this budget.

At each stage of Sitharaman’s speech, people used memes to express their feelings.

One of the key difficulties with understanding the budget is the financial jargon. Often, even experts need some time to understand and analyse how the budget would really affect the economy and tax payers.

Twitter users shared memes to reflect how they feel through the budget speech:

Middle Class Family after seeing #Budget2020 today at 11:00am. pic.twitter.com/s4zHSU9ERM — Jatin Rathore (@The_BackGod) February 1, 2020

And as Sitharaman announced funds for different sectors, here’s what people felt.

#Budget2020 summary..



Thousand crores for you,

Thousand crores to you, one lakh crores to you and hundred bazillion thousand lakh crores you.



Lakh crores all around. pic.twitter.com/l7CUTBq663 — Fintwit Sadhguru 🧘 (@passivefool) February 1, 2020

Taxpayers also wait with bated breath for anything related to direct taxes.

In Saturday’s speech, the longest ever to present a budget the part about taxes took a while to arrive.

Salaried taxpayers waiting for tax cuts be like:#BUDGET2020 pic.twitter.com/0vbG4XGMuC — VJ (@CA_Hemwani) February 1, 2020

Tax payers waiting for Finance Minister to talk about 80C and Income tax slab. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/CSx5YvCzxO — S☆ (@sassyfeIine_) February 1, 2020

Middle class waiting for income tax part of the budget speech.. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/DiOfpAE1G9 — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2020

Sitharaman finally did announce new tax rates. (Read more about it here) However, she added that only tax payers willing to forego their current exemptions and deductions can benefit from these new rates.

And Twitter wasn’t happy:

Middle class person calculating the amount of money he will be left with at the end of the year #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/m4dbCAsm9Z — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2020

#BudgetSession2020 #Budget2020



Middle Class - When will you provide us real tax relief ?



BJP - pic.twitter.com/Igm40UO76M — Chandan 🇮🇳 (@TilaiyanCKS) February 1, 2020

Nirmala before budget : This is a pro poor & pro middle class budget



Nirmala after budget :#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/mtZhb4SUpw — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) February 1, 2020