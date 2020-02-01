Budget 2020: Stages Of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech In Memes

While the annual Union budget speech is now an exercise that excites the media more than anyone else, people still eagerly wait to see if there are any exemptions for taxpayers. And where better to express their feelings than Twitter?
Like every year, as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman began speaking on Saturday, people tried to figure out if they would benefit from this budget.
At each stage of Sitharaman’s speech, people used memes to express their feelings.
One of the key difficulties with understanding the budget is the financial jargon. Often, even experts need some time to understand and analyse how the budget would really affect the economy and tax payers.
Twitter users shared memes to reflect how they feel through the budget speech:
And as Sitharaman announced funds for different sectors, here’s what people felt.
Taxpayers also wait with bated breath for anything related to direct taxes.
In Saturday’s speech, the longest ever to present a budget the part about taxes took a while to arrive.
Sitharaman finally did announce new tax rates. (Read more about it here) However, she added that only tax payers willing to forego their current exemptions and deductions can benefit from these new rates.
And Twitter wasn’t happy:
And the new tax rates, with the exemption clause, also mean that chartered accountants have to put on their thinking caps.